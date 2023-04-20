Tyrone to face Magpies at 2023 SuperCupNI

THE Tyrone Premier team will face Newcastle United at this year’s SuperCupNI.

In last night’s draw the county’s under-16s, managed by Martin Gallagher and Darren Crozier, were drawn in Group A with the Magpies, County Antrim and Northeast Rush from the States.

In the Junior section Tyrone were drawn in Group B along with County Down, Prospects 2 Pro Academy (Canada) and West Ham United.

Advertisement

This year’s county representatives can surely take inspiration from former Northern Ireland player and Euro 2016 star, Niall McGinn, who conducted the draw at the home of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The Glentoran forward has fond memories of the tournament, having represented Tyrone at the Junior and Premier age group, and McGinn said the tournament provided him with the perfect foundation from which he could launch his professional career.

“I have some fantastic memories from playing at the tournament and it helped to stand me in good stead and gave me the belief and confidence that I could perform at the highest level,” said the Tyrone man.

Some of the biggest teams in the UK and further afield will take part in this year’s tournament with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Rangers, West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion all sending their latest crop of talent to compete at the tournament.

The 2023 tournament kicks off on Sunday, July 23 with the welcoming ceremony in Coleraine and concludes with finals day on Friday, July 28.

Matches will be played across three council areas, Causeway, Coast and Glens, Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Draw

Advertisement

Minor

Group A – Linfield, Warrenpoint Town, IDA Bermuda and Belvedere FC.

Group B – Glenavon FC, Coleraine FC, Portstewart FC and Kilmarnock FC.

Group C – Dungannon United Youth, Larne FC, Ballymena United FC and Surf Select (USA).

Group D – Glentoran, Loughgall FC, Finn Harps and Glasgow Celtic.

Junior

Group A – County Armagh, County Londonderry, FC America and Stevenage FC.

Group B – County Down, County Tyrone, Prospects 2 Pro Academy (Canada) and West Ham United.

Group C – County Antrim, Kilmarnock FC, Donegal Schools and Rangers FC.

Group D – County Fermanagh, St Mirren FC, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic.

Premier

Group A – County Antrim, County Tyrone, Northeast Rush (USA) and Newcastle United.

Group B – County Down, Tigres UANL (Mexico), Surf Select (USA) and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Group C – County Armagh, County Londonderry, St Kevin’s FC and Rangers FC.

Group D – County Fermanagh, Ichifuna (Japan) Dundalk Schoolboys League and Manchester United.