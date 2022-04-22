Tyrone U20s clinch the Ulster title

TYRONE 0-11 CAVAN 0-10

TYRONE U20s clinched the Ulster Championship title for the third time in four seasons after scraping past Cavan in a titantic tussle at Brewster Park on Friday night.

Advertisement

After a sluggish first period, the Red Hands upped their game in terms of intensity and purpose after the interval, with the likes of Sean O’Donnell, Ruairi McHugh and Ruairi Canavan spearheading the turnaround.

Tyrone played sceond fiddle to the pumped-up Breffni boys for the bulk of the first half and in truth were fortunate to go in at the break just a solitary point in arrears.

Darragh Lovette looked sharp for Cavan early on striking over two fine scores, and while full-back Brian Conway floated over a quality effort for Tyrone in the tenth minute, they struggled to make any headway for the most part.

With Brian O’Rourke lording it at midfield, Cavan pressed the Red Hands on the back foot but a litany of poor wides stymied their determination to pull clear.

O’Rouke did belt over two brilliant points from distance, but a hat-trick of pointed frees by Ruairi Canavan and a composed finish from Conor Cush reduced the deficit to 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

Tyrone were a transformed side on the restart, their physiciality and hunger forcing a number of vital turnovers.

Lovette and O’Reilly (free) had eased Cavan two ahead before Canavan kept his nerve to convert four successive pointed frees which leapfrogged his side in front.

Advertisement

A breakaway point from sub Gavin Potter upped the gap to two but a brace of excellent scores from Cavan sub Daire Madden left one in it.

With defender Steve Donaghy black carded Tyrone had to see out proceedings with fourteen men, but with O’Reilly missing a 40m free with the last kick of the contest, which would have set up extra-time, Tyrone saw the job through to recapture the Danny Murphy Cup.

Teams & Scorers

Tyrone

Stephen McMenamin, Michael Rafferty, Brian Conway (0-1), Eoin Corry, James Donaghy, Steve Donaghy, Niall Devlin, Ruairi McHugh (0-1), Ciaran Daly, Conor Cush (0-1), Ciaran Bogue, Ruairi Canavan (0-7,7 frees), Sean O’Donnell, Michael McGleenan, Lorcan McGarrity. Subs used: Gavin Potter (0-1) for L McGarrity (34 mins), Cormac Devlin for C Cush (51)

Cavan

Jake Norris, Cormac Brady, Cian Reilly, Eoghan Harkin, Niall Carolan, Cathal Leddy, Cormac McKeogh, Evan Kelly, Brian O’Rourke (0-2), Peter Devine, Fionntan O’Reilly (0-3,3 frees), Tiarnan Madden, Darragh Lovett (0-3), Fergal Smith, Turlough Farrelly. Subs used: Caolainn Reilly for F Smith (h-time), Daire Madden (0-2) for T Farrelly (41), Conor Casey for P Devine (46)

Referee: Enda McFeely (Donegal)