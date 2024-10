SUPERSUB Cormac Donaghy held his nerve in brilliant fashion with the winning point that clinched Killeeshil their first Tyrone Junior title since 2013 at the weekend.

The 24-year-old electrician sparked the start of celebrations for the St Mary’s. His score from a tight angle put Killeeshil ahead when it mattered most and moments later the final whistle sounded and heralded Killeeshil’s title.

The St Mary’s were three in arrears entering added time. But an equalising goal set up Donaghy for his moment of history.

Young Donaghy took some advice from veteran Packie McMullan before firing over. In reality, though, he didn’t need any advice as his shot was bang on target. He told the Tyrone Herald of his delight at becoming his team’s hero.

“Packie came over to me and to be honest he actually made me a bit scared. But I just put the ball over the bar so I’m happy enough,” he modestly remarked.

“We had the fitness all year, and all the players had put the hard work in. It was about playing right to the very end and thankfully that’s how things worked out for us.

“The whole team has this ‘never say die’ attitude. Everyone just kept going and going and the work paid off at the finish. We put the high press on and got the break.”

What a break it was, too, for Killeeshil. Afterwards, team captain, Tomas Hoy, received the Pat Darcy Cup, and the Killeeshil team and management returned home to a heroes welcome. None deserved that welcome more than the hero of the hour.

“It’s unbelievable to have won this title. We’ve been up in Division Two a couple of times over the past few years and it’s great to be back there again,” he added.

“The club had its youth presentation event last Saturday evening and it was great to see the number of young people and their families just there supporting us. They were all here again today and to win this for them is amazing.

“I just cannot describe the feelings that we’re experiencing now. I’ll take the week off work anyway to enjoy the celebrations.”

While Killeeshil will undoubtedly mark this historic triumph for the club, there is also one eye on the Ulster Club Junior Championship. They are due to play Derry champions, Craigbane, on November 2, and it’s a game they’re already looking forward to, according to Donaghy.

“This is a great achievement for the club. We know ourselves that we’re not a Division Three club. But you have to play wherever you are, and next year we’ll be back in Intermediate.

“We’ve got Craigbane in the Ulster Club and that’s going to be another big game for this team. We’ll enjoy the celebrations now and then start preparing for the provincial championship in the next week.”

Whatever happens in the future, though, the name of Cormac Donaghy will now go down in Killeeshil’s proud history as the man whose winning point clinched them the 2024 Junior title.