WITH the January transfer window now open, Dergview boss Ivan Sproule says his focus is on bringing in young, hungry players who have the desire and ambition to play at a higher level.

On Saturday the Castlederg side defeated Queen’s 3-1 at Darragh Park at the end of a week when Sproule released experienced attacker Sean McCarron and fellow Derryman Orrin McLaughlin.

The former NI international said talented young players with genuine potential is the profile of player on his radar when it comes to any new signings.

Advertisement

“We need to focus on fitness, we need to focus on youth, we need to focus on legs and rebuilding,” he said.

“The last few months have made me think about what I’m doing at the club for the very first time. Maybe there is a different way to do things, we need to find young, hungry players who want to progress.

“We are in the PIL as it stands, we want to be back in the Championship. We don’t want to be a club that loses players but if you have got a young player that is doing well and he moves on then there is nothing you can do; at least you are producing them.

“We need to have players who want to go the next step.

“I’m going to bring in youth, should that happen internally or externally. There are young, hungry players in the Fermanagh and Western, the Donegal League and so on.

“We have already spoken to a few young players to see what their pathway is in stepping up to the next level.

“Youth, energy and legs is what it is about. Years ago the club used to try and sustain in the Championship, we are not there yet.

Advertisement

“We have to rebuild in a different way. I would rather lose with energy, drive and heart than lose with players who are not full committed.

“There is a long road ahead but we have been there before and we will face it again.”

Against Queens first half goals by teens Sam Sproule and Ethan Nethery set Dergview on their way before Paul Smith added a third to fire Dergview back up to third in the table.