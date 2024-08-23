Gain a career in the food industry at CAFRE

GAINING an exciting career in the dynamic food industry awaits students who apply to the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

For those who have completed GCSE qualifications study at Loughry Campus, Cookstown for a Level 3 Diploma in Food Technology and Science or Food Technology and Nutrition.

These Level 3 diplomas equip students with new skills in food technology, science, innovation and nutrition.

The courses offer a comparable study route to A-Levels with no exams, continuous assessment, applied learning and paid work placement opportunities.

career opportunities

With strong links to the agri-food industry, students gain valuable insights into the sector and the wide range of career opportunities that await them.

Food students at Loughry Campus discover how the food industry contributes to the important global conversation on sustainability, health and innovation.

They experience academic learning through a range of different teaching and learning strategies including lectures, practical classes, guest speakers and industry visits.

Programme manager, Nicola Kerr, said student’s learning is supported by ‘ specialist food facilities’, with many opportunities to use the state-of-the-art product concept rooms to develop foods using experimental processing facilities.

“They also develop a strong scientific and technological understanding of the core processes involved in the manufacture of sustainable and innovative food products,” she said. “Additionally, their analytical skills are enhanced through the use of the sensory, microbiological and chemical laboratories in addition to packaging testing facilities.”

Entering with GCSE qualifications, Level 3 Diplomas in Food Technology, Nutrition and Science, give students the opportunity to access employment or further study.

Higher Education options include the BSc (Hons) in Food Innovation Management; BSc (Hons) Sustainable Agri-Food Management (subject to validation with first intake in September 2025); and the Higher Level Apprenticeship in Food and Drink Manufacture, all of which are validated by Ulster University, and delivered at CAFRE Loughry Campus.

With fantastic career opportunities and study options awaiting, if you are someone you know is looking at study options following GCSEs now is the time to consider studying a Further Education Food course at CAFRE Loughry Campus.

To find more and to apply, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk