Local appeal launched to help animals in Ukraine

A GROUP of four Tyrone ladies, all of who, in one way or another, have dedicated their life to the welfare of animals, have started a local appeal to raise money for animals suffering in Ukraine.

Louise O’Hare, of Omagh veterinary practice, Corry and O’Hare, has teamed up with co-worker and practice manager, Sharon Convey, as well as Irene Lowery and Julie Kyle, two women who have been at the forefront of the Little China Dog Rescue programme, as well as having saved scores of dogs from pounds and dangerous farms across Tyrone.

The ladies will raise money by placing collection boxes and buckets at various sites across Omagh, trusting that local people, as usual, will give generously to this worthwhile cause.

There will be one placed in Corry and O’Hare until this coming Friday, as well as Bob and Bert’s coffee shop.

Then, there will be a street collection in Omagh on Friday also, with collectors stationed outside Supervalu as well as other spots in the town centre.

The organisers would like to thank Eileen from Print It, Frame It, all those from Corry and O’Hare and Happy Pets, and anyone else who has donated or helped in any way with the collections.