TEACHERS across Omagh, and the North, have taken to the picket lines this morning in a continuing effort to demand better pay and conditions.

In the North, teachers are currently the lowest paid out of the four UK regions. The average teachers starting salary in England is £28,000 the starting salary for a teacher in the North is currently £24,137 and teachers have not had a significant pay rise since September 2021.



Speaking with WeAreTyrone, Loreto Grammar School teacher, Mr Peter Cassidy stated, “We are out today because over the last number of years we feel, as teachers, we haven’t the respect we once had from government.

“Our wages are falling way behind, over the last 13 years in particular. At one time, teachers salaries would have kept pace with inflation but now we are in a situation where our pay is falling way behind,” he continued.

“Really and truly today we are out to get the same deal as the rest of the United Kingdom. England, Scotland and Wales have already received a pay rise this summer and teachers in Northern Ireland are being left behind and we think that is just disrespect from the government.

Mr Cassidy concluded, “We do the same job, but we are being treated differently – we are simply fed up and enough is enough.”