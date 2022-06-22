Planting for future generations

WE all remember the Blue Peter time capsules, right? Well, today (Thursday) Strabane Academy will bury its own capsule, with the help of new Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Sinn Fein’s Sandra Duffy, in order to give future generations a glimpse into what life was life in 2022.

The silver container, to be buried on the school grounds beside the recently planted Jubilee tree, will contain various Academy-related items detailing what was on the site well before the capsule is re-opened.

As teacher Gary Hetherington explained, “The contents were decided upon by the teachers and input from the student council.

“We are putting in lots of items from the school, including a school prospectus, exam papers from subjects such as English, maths and history.

“We also will have pictures of the current school alongside ones of the old school and most of our form classes have taken their own snaps, with messages written on the back for future generations.

“Finally, there will be letters from our head boy Patrick Walker and head girl Joanna McCombe

detailing what life is like in

2022 and also their hopes for the future.

“Our principal Mr Hampton has also written a letter to a future principal, although he’s remained tight-lipped on the contents!”

Asked how they felt about being a part of the ceremony, both Joanne and Patrick are excited.

“It’s exciting to see some school history preserved for future generations, looking back at how different things were in 2022 after so many generations,” said Patrick.

Joanna added, “It’s an honour for both of us to be part of this.

“We don’t know if Strabane Academy will still be here in 50 years, but I would like to think it will be as it would be lovely to keep the legacy of the school going.”

An official ceremony to bury the capsule is taking place today although no-one is quite sure how long the capsule will remain underground.

It is agreed by all that it won’t be dug up any time soon.