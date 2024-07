A MAN was arrested for a number of offences, after he was observed by police driving on the wrong side of the road towards crowds of people in Dromore at the weekend.

On Saturday evening, the West Tyrone neighbourhood policing team were patrolling the Dromore area when they intercepted a vehicle which was travelling on the wrong side of the road towards a packed Main Street.

Officers charged a 27 year old man with a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath, driving without due care and attention, no licence and no insurance.

Advertisement

On social media, Fermanagh and Omagh Police said, “The vehicle had swerved into the path of an oncoming vehicle, narrowly avoiding a head on collision.

“Upon speaking with the driver, it quickly became apparent to the officers that the driver was in no fit state to be driving.

“After failing a roadside breath test, the driver was arrested for a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol, careless driving and using a handheld mobile device whilst driving.”

He was charged to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court today, July 29.