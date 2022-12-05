Respected DUP councillor stepping away from politics

ONE of the DUP’s most respected councillors in Tyrone, is stepping away from politics.

After three successful election campaigns and more than a decade as a local representative, Dungannon DUP councillor Kim Ashton confirmed she has taken the decision “not to contest the next local government election” in May next year.

Having first stood for election to Dungannon and South Tyrone Borough Council in 2011, Cllr Ashton was subsequently re-elected twice, in 2014 and 2019 respectively, to represent the people of Dungannon on Mid Ulster District Council.

The daughter of DUP veteran Paul Bell, Cllr Ashton also served as Mid Ulster’s Chair in 2017/18 and spent a short period of time as a special advisor to Northern Ireland’s former First Minister, Baroness Arlene Foster.

“I want to thank the people of Dungannon who have faithfully supported me since 2011 and, in particular, those that stood by me at the election in May 2019,” said Cllr Ashton.

“The best way to get things done is by working with people and to my final day on Council I will still be working to do that.

“Over the next number of months my focus will be on completing some projects that I have been working on and I hope that I have helped to break down barriers and deliver some great projects that have brought communities together.”

She paid tribute to Council’s staff, who rallied round her following the untimely passing of her brother in 2018.

“Sometimes Mid Ulster District Council can attract some bad headlines. However, I want people to know that the officers on this Council are the most hard working and caring staff I have come across in government departments,” she said.

“That message really came home when I lost my brother tragically in 2018, their support was truly fantastic.

“As I step down from public office I want to publicly thank them for what they did at the time and the support they have given me personally through the years that followed.

“They know who they are and I will never be able to repay their kindness.”

The councillor said she would still be a “champion of unionist unity”.

“Fermanagh and South Tyrone unionists must work together for the benefit of the Union. It is an idea I have always been very supportive of.

“Even as I depart front line politics I will be very keen to see the unionist parties come together. I do not shy away from that, it is my view that we need a strong unionist unity candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“I am not resigning from the DUP but I would pride myself on having a good relationship with my colleagues in the UUP and from the top to the toe of my party I would say they know I hold this view.”

