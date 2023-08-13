COUNCIL has announced a series of events to mark Heritage Week, which takes place from yesterday, Saturday August 12 until Sunday of August 20.

The theme for the Ireland-wide initiative is ‘Living Heritage’ and the varied programme invites the public to explore the traditions, practices, knowledge and skills that have been passed down through generations.

The City Walls, the River Foyle, Strabane, the iconic Guildhall and the Tower Museum will all feature during the week which aims to bring together communities, families, organisations, cultural institutions, academics and enthusiasts to build awareness about the value of heritage and support its conservation.

Advertisement

The programme includes the Strabane Heritage Trail and virtual tours of the Guildhall while the public can also explore the history of the city’s walls where the historic cannons are currently being repainted with financial assistance from the Heritage Council.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue, welcomed council’s involvement in the initiative which received a Heritage Week Award for its online element last year.

“I’m delighted to welcome back our Heritage Week programme which will see both online and physical events and tours returning across Derry and Strabane,” she said.

“I think sometimes we can take for granted just how lucky we are to live in an area so rich in history and heritage, and through these events and exhibitions, we can learn so much more about what is on our doorstep.

“This year’s theme of Living Heritage is particularly apt for a city and district like ours that is steeped in generations of history with many of the buildings and structures from our past still intact and in use today.”

For more information, visit heritageweek.ie