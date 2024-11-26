Specsavers Strabane partners with Road Safe NI

SPECSAVERS Strabane has announced a new partnership with local charity, Road Safe NI coinciding with the launch of Road Safety Week for 2024, aiming to raise awareness about the critical importance of getting regular sight tests when getting behind the wheel of a car.

Road Safety Week takes place from Sunday November 17 until Sunday November 24 to highlight important road safety messages, especially with low winter sun causing difficulties on the road, and even more of us having to drive in the darkness now the clocks have gone back.

To mark this event, and as part of the collaboration with Road Safe NI, all 23 Specsavers stores in Northern Ireland, including the Strabane store at the Pavilion Retail Park, will help with the distribution of the charity’s quarterly magazine. The magazines are in-store now for customers to take home free of cost, providing timely advice from Specsavers’ local experts around eye health and its importance for safe driving at this time of year especially, but also all year round.

David Jackson, chairperson of Road Safe NI said, “We are thrilled to partner with Specsavers to highlight the vital link between good vision and road safety. The statistics are stark – poor vision is a leading factor in many accidents and too many drivers are unaware that their eyesight may be deteriorating.”

JP Rice of Specsavers Northern Ireland commented, “Driving with impaired vision can be dangerous, yet many people aren’t aware of the risks that they face if they skip regular eye tests. We’re delighted to be able to help increase awareness of this locally by distributing Road Safe NI resources across our stores, ensuring that we reach as many drivers as possible. By partnering together, we hope to make a real difference in raising awareness about the importance of eye tests and safe driving habits.”