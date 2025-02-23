Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Marie Devlin (née Quinn) Peacefully at Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home and formerly of Clontarf Drive, Omagh, 21st February 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Barry (Eileen) and Stephen (Mairead), loving granny of Emma, Patrick, Laura, Ella and Conor and great-granny of Eva, Órán, Fódha, Cillian, Clara, Callum and Ethan, dearest sister of Kathleen, Margaret, Dolores, Brian, Thomas and the late Liam, Francie and Pat. Reposing at the home of her son and daughter in law, Stephen and Mairead Devlin, 14, Bracken Walk, Omagh BT78 5RT, from 8 p.m. today, Saturday 22nd February. Funeral from there on Monday 24th February at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 9 P.M. TO 1 P.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

Steenson Mary Elizabeth (Betty) 22nd February 2025 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved Wife of the late Pat, loving Mother of Anne, Deborah and Brian, dear Mother in law of Alan, Paul and Fanta, a devoted Grandmother of Andrew, Jordan and Matthew and a Great Grandmother of Enrique, Matteo, Maya and Noah. Funeral service in Christ Church Strabane at 12 Noon on Tuesday 25th February followed by burial in Urney Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Londonderry. House strictly private, family and close friends welcome to 25 Glenside Strabane on Monday 24th from 4pm to 8pm. A Mothers love is a gift that never fades, but continues to nourish us even after she is gone.

Thomas, February 20th 2025 (result of an accident) Leanne, late of 14 Drumreagh Crescent, Newmills, beloved daughter of Elizabeth and loving mother of Rachel, Reece, Megan, Callum, Caitlin, Ryan and Riley, dear sister of Wayne, Stephen, Clinton and Louise, a dear sister-in-law, Auntie and Niece. House Closed. Funeral Service in Dungannon Independent Methodist Church on Sunday 23rd February at 2-00pm followed by a private interment in Cottagequin Cemetery. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

Devlin Vincent, 82 Coalisland Road, Killybrackey, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, February 21st 2025 peacefully at his residence. Dearly beloved husband of the late Bee RIP and dear father of Marie (Harvey), Aiden, Patricia (Early), Jim, Kathleen (Doyle) and the late Martin RIP. Brother of Joe and the late Brendan, Patsy, Dermot, Peg, Liz, Rosaleen, Nora and Nessa RIP. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Sunday at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Malachys Church, Edendork. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Quinn (née Hagan) (Moortown) 21st February 2025 Peacefully at Cove Manor Nursing Home, Mary Teresa (Nancy) R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick and much-loved mother of Bernadette (Kevin), Loretta (Colm), Una, Paul (Linda) and the late Paschal and cherished sister of Sue and the late Pat, Peter Paul, Albert, Seamus, Lizzie, Teddy, Lena, Margaret and Larry and daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah Hagan R.I.P. Nancy’s remains will be removed from her home 73 Aneeter Road to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown at 6pm on Sunday 23rd February. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). House strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours only. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Mc Croary (née Burns) Suddenly at home (25, Derg View, Castlederg BT81 7EA), 21st February 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Roisin (Shane), Amanda (J.J.), Samantha (Mark) and Padraig (Shauna), loving granny of Amelia, Oisín and Daíthi, special twin sister of Anne, cherished daughter of the late Rosie and William. Reposing at her late home on Saturday 22nd February from 12 noon. Funeral from there on Monday 24th February at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in St. Columba’s Churchyard, Doneyloop. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. TO 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.