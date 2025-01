By Niall Gartland

MALACHY O’ROURKE has unveiled his team for his first competitive outing as manager of the Tyrone Senior Intercounty footballers.

The Red Hands will get their Division One campaign underway at home to Derry this evening at O’Neill’s Healy Park, which has been ruled playable in spite of the snowy weather which has hit the county overnight.

Shea O’Hare will make his first start at senior intercounty level, while another member of last year’s All-Ireland U20 winning team – Ronan Cassidy – is set to make his first appearance having been named in the inside forward line.

Stalwart Mattie Donnelly will wear the number 14 jersey after impressing in the target man role in recent challenge games, while returnees Mark Bradley, Rory Brennan and Peter Teague have are listed among the names.

The full match-day line-up is as follows

Niall Morgan

Aidan Clarke

Nathan McCarron

Niall Devlin

Ben Cullen

Michael McKernan

Shea O’Hare

Brian Kennedy

Liam Gray

Seanie O’Donnell

Kieran McGeary

Ciarán Daly

Darren McCurry

Mattie Donnelly

Ronan Cassidy

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Mark Bradley, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns, Aodhan Donaghy, Cathal Donaghy, Conn Kilpatrick, Eoin McElholm, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Peter Teague