£10k has been raised in memory of Drumnakilly nurse
8 August 2022
South West Acute Hospital Neonatal Unit staff members, Joan Cunningham, Fiona Landers and Mary O’Callaghan, present cheques for £5,000 each to Thelma Graham, Palliative Care Ward Sister at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and Richard Moore, founder of Children in Crossfire. The money was raised by SWAH Neonatal Unit staff in memory of their dear friend and colleague, Anne McCarney. Also pictured at the presentation of the cheques are Anne’s mum, Mary, and sisters Breige and Maureen.
A TOTAL of £10,000 has been handed over to two deserving local causes in memory of a popular nurse from Drumnakilly.
Anne McCarney, who worked as a staff nurse in the Neonatal Unit at South West Acute Hospital, sadly passed away last year at the age of 46, after a short illness.
On the first anniversary of her death, her colleagues, family and friends took part in a memorial walk and raffle to raise money for both Children in Crossfire and the Palliative Care Ward at Omagh Hospital.
“Anne was one of our colleagues in the neonatal ward; she was a staff nurse here for 16 years,” her friend and colleague, Joan Cunningham, told the ‘Herald.
“We wanted to do something in her memory, and we thought, it’s her first anniversary. She loved walking, so we thought a memory walk would be appropriate and we would try to raise funds, too.
“Her favourite charity was Children in Crossfire, and the Palliative Care Ward was where Anne was.
“They looked after her well there, and her family were very appreciative.”
Following the fundraising walk and raffle, the Neonatal Unit nurses and representatives of Anne’s family were delighted to hand over cheques for £5,000 to both Children in Crossfire and the Palliative Care Ward.
