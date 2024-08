OMAGH air cadets are now spreading their wings a little further thanks to the donation of a glider flight simulator.

For the young aspiring aviators, this new addition means they can experience the thrill of flying via a virtual screen before they take to the skies for real later in their careers. The simulator includes a full-scale replica cockpit, fitted with authentic controls and electronic instruments.

It was gifted to the ataff and cadets of 72 (Omagh) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets by 664 Astra Ground School (AGS).

Flying Officer Conor McHugh, Officer Commanding of the Omagh air cadets, expressed his excitement about the new flight opportunity for cadets and young people across Tyrone.

“This new addition to Omagh will be a great opportunity for cadets to develop STEM skills through the installation and maintenance of the flight simulator. Once we piece it together and get it running, we will be able to provide a completely unique experience for our cadets. We plan to use the simulator to further develop our aspiring pilots’ aviation skills and help them obtain their first set of wings, alongside other qualifications,” he said.

Over the next few weeks, the staff of 72 Squadron will be assembling the advanced flight simulator, preparing the young aviators to take flight over the virtual skies.

l The Omagh Air Cadets will be opening their doors in September for both potential newcomers, aged 13-17, and adults interested in joining as staff. For more information, please contact: adj.72@rafac.mod.gov.uk.