Almost £1m spent on transforming derelict street in Dungannon

  • 7 April 2025
Almost £1m spent on transforming derelict street in Dungannon
The new-look Perry Street. Photo: Dungannon Area Community Group
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 7 April 2025
More than £900,000 has been spent regenerating one of Dungannon’s best known streets.

For many years, Perry Street was made up of derelict buildings in a rundown state.

Three years ago, Communities Minister Deidre Hargey announced that £915,000 was being made available through her department’s Urban Development Grant Scheme to pump new life into the area.

This involved the development of three commercial units, three apartments and eight townhouses on Perry Street.

That work is now nearing completion.

These photos of the new-look street have been shared on the Facebook page of the Dungannon Area Community Page.

