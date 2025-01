A FUNDRAISER held in memory of Strabane man John Gallagher has raised an impressive £27,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association Northern Ireland (MNDNI).

The event, a ‘Night At The Races,’ took place last month at the Fir Trees Hotel, bringing together family, friends, and the community to honour John, who tragically passed away in 2024 following a three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). The night featured sponsored races, a raffle, and generous donations, culminating in a total of £27,037.20 and €256.

John’s wife Debbie and children Tiarnán and Erin expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success.

Erin said, “We as a family would like to thank everyone for their incredible support with our recent Night At The Races in memory of my daddy and in aid of MND Association NI. Thank you to everyone who sponsored races, donated prizes, bought horses and raffle tickets, helped us sell horses and raffle tickets, made donations, and attended our event.

“After losing my daddy just over two years since his MND diagnosis, our worlds have been torn apart. Daddy will forever be our inspiration – the strength, positivity and determination he showed during his illness will never be forgotten. The struggles that MND patients endure daily are heartbreaking, and we want to do everything we can to continue to raise awareness.

“As 2024 comes to an end, I’ll be raising a glass to Daddy – thank you Daddy for everything you have done for us. We will love and miss you forever; you will never be far from our hearts.”