Cancer charity honoured for £1 million milestone

  • 11 July 2023
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured welcoming members of the Castlederg branch of Cancer Research (UK) to a reception in the Guildhall on Tuesday evening last. The group recently celebrated their 50th anniversary and have raised over £1,000,000 in that time. Accepting a token of appreciation is Eveline Crawford, one of the founder members. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 11 July 2023
