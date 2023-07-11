Cancer charity honoured for £1 million milestone

THE Castlederg branch of Cancer Research NI, which has worked tirelessly raising funds and awareness in the local area, was recently honoured by a mayoral reception.

The event was held at the Guildhall in Derry to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the branch and also to recognise the fact that the group have reached a significant milestone, raising over £1million for cancer research since their inception.

At the reception, founder member Eveline Crawford accepted a token of appreciation from Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue on behalf of the group.

Chair of the Castlederg branch, Milton Porter, said that the group was “very pleased” to have been honoured in this way.

“It was wonderful to have the branch recognised in such a manner,” he said. “We started this branch way back in 1966 when it was known as Imperial Cancer and I joined up soon afterwards.”

Mr Porter also praised the local people and their giving nature, adding, “We’re delighted to have achieved over a million pounds in donations.

“It wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the generosity of local people to be honest; we have a core committee of 12 but members of the wider community are always keen to get involved in fundraising, which can consist of quizzes, dances or cake sales.

“Castlederg and the surrounding area is a rural community, and we don’t have rich people living here, but it’s heartening to know that they are always willing to give and help out when they can; the support is invaluable.”