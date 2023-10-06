Centenary celebrations for the ‘Queen of Gortmore Day Centre’

A RED carpet, a black limousine and a gleaming vintage car formed only part of the fanfare when ‘The Queen of Gortmore Day Centre’ celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Rose Loughran is a resident of Strule Park and one of the Brookmount Road’s most senior citizens.

A humble woman, but never one to shy away from a do, Ms Loughran marked her first three figure birthday with a fittingly extended set of festivities.

When we spoke with her daughter Marie, she told us how fortunate she feels to have a mother who is still so fit and healthy at 100.

“On Thursday morning, a Glendale limousine came and picked Mummy up at her house in Strule Park, then took her to Corick House Hotel, where she walked a red carpet towards a champagne reception,” began Marie.

“We had a lovely meal and some pictures were taken.”

Thursday passed and Friday arrived – the day that Ms Loughran religiously attends Gortmore Day Centre.

“She arrived at Gortmore and, lo and behold, there was another party waiting for her there,” said Marie.

A spread of cake and other sweets was splashed out for everyone to enjoy, before the music began to play and the dancing commenced.

“The family were invited along too, including myself, my brother, and her six grandchildren, and she was up dancing with everyone.”

Then Saturday came – the day of the ‘big do’.

“A vintage car pulled up outside the house, and Mummy walked out of the house, hopped in, and was taken to Mass in the oratory in Newtownstewart, which was celebrated by Fr Eamonn Graham.”

The Mass was special for two reasons.

Firstly, because the oratory was once the building where Ms Loughran went to primary school, and, secondly, because Fr Eamonn Graham is Ms Loughran’s nephew.

“After that we were off to the big party, which was attended by 81 esteemed guests of Mummy’s careful choosing,” joked Marie.

More music and dancing ensued late into the night, until celebration eventually came to a close sometime around midnight.

“She received 120 birthday cards, including one from King Charles, another from President Michael D Higgins, and, most importantly to Mummy, from Fr Eugene Hasson.”

When asked about her mother’s secret to joyful longevity, Marie said that her mother credits “always having had something to look forward to”.

“She has always been there for us all and she continues to be,” she added.

“We all feel so lucky to have had her around for so long.

“And, if I know Mummy, I know that now that she has the 100th over her, she will be looking forward to the 110th.”