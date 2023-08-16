This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Charities benefit from Ryan’s return to the ring

  • 16 August 2023
Charities benefit from Ryan’s return to the ring
Boxer Ryan Donnelly, presents a cheque for £2500 to Margaret McCrossan, representing AWARE charity, also included are Fiadh Rose Donnelly, and Ciara Allison. The monies were raised from a charity boxing tournament at the Copper Tap, Omagh. MC 2
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 16 August 2023
