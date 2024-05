IT was not the average Wednesday morning for the Telford family in Fintona last week.

Instead of getting ready for work and school, their home was abuzz with camera operators as popular breakfast TV show, ‘Good Morning Britain’, was broadcast live from the front garden.

Last Wednesday morning, viewers across the UK and Ireland tuned in as well-known broadcaster Andi Peters renewed his acquaintance with Nicola Telford, husband Arnie and daughter Jayne.

Back in March, Peters presented the Fintona family with a campervan and cash live on air after they had won a ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ phone-in competition.

Speaking after their latest TV appearance, a delighted Nicola said she would like to thank the presenter and the rest of the crew for how nice they were.

She said, “It was so nice to see Andi again after he looked after us so well when I was on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’. The crew were really professional and came into the house and had tea with members of the family and our friends. Andi Peters is a very genuine and friendly person and couldn’t have been more accommodating.”