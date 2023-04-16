Covid spring booster vaccine for ‘most vulnerable’

THE Public Health Agency (PHA) has launched a spring booster vaccine programme for people most at risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

It is being offered to people over 75, care home residents and people with a weakened immune system.

From Wednesday of this week, vaccines are being rolled out through GPs, community pharmacies and healthcare trusts.

According to the PHA, the booster will help prolong previous vaccination protection.

“Covid-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions,” PHA director, Dr Joanne McClean said.

“I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.”

The rollout follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), published in March.

The committee said that over the course of the pandemic data available from the UK and internationally showed older people were more likely to experience severe disease.

As a result, they would gain the most from protection from an additional vaccine dose this spring.

People who are eligible for jabs should make sure appointments take place at least three months after their last dose.

Community pharmacies will be visiting care homes to vaccinate eligible residents.

Dr McClean said the PHA is encouraging everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of a booster.

“Covid hasn’t gone away, and could potentially result in a real health threat, particularly for vulnerable members of our community,” she said.