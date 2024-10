ONE of the attendees at the Omagh Credit Union’s 60th anniversary celebration on Tuesday was John McGuigan, part of the original 30 members who helped establish the organisation in the town.

Back in 1964, John, along with 29 others, each paid just £1 to become shareholders and help launch Omagh Credit Union.

Reflecting on the early days, he said, “I went along with a number of others to the first meeting which I remember very well, even though it was 60 years ago!

Advertisement

“It was very informal in the Melville Hotel. There were only 30 of us, mostly local business owners, who were there to get the credit union started.”

John recalled some of the original attendees, including notable local figures, such as Terry O’Reilly, Frank Mullen, Tony Shannon, Gerry McElhill, Gerry Donnelly, and Omagh vet, Frank Loughran, all of whom played a key role in those early efforts. He fondly noted that Omagh Credit Union became a big part of his life, as he spent over 40 years volunteering for the organisation.

“It’s nice to be the longest-serving member,” John said. “Titles like that come with living a long time.”

Another longtime member enjoying the celebrations on Tuesday was Gerrard McSorley, who has been a voluntary supervisor at Omagh Credit Union for 30 years.

Gerrard reflected on how the credit union impacted his life, saying, “I first joined Omagh Credit Union 37 years ago. It’s been great – I borrowed the money to get married, to buy four or five cars, and I’ve travelled around the world twice, all thanks to the credit union.”

Gerrard’s story of starting as a member and later becoming a volunteer is one of dedication.

He recalled how in 1994, after stopping in for a cup of tea, he decided to get involved as a volunteer and supervisor. Back then, Omagh Credit Union’s assets were around £1 million; today, they’ve grown to £53 million with over 17,000 members.

Advertisement

“I’m so happy that our members continue to use the credit union,” Gerrard added. “It’s been good to me, and it’s been good for the community.”