Cuisine galore in Carrickmore

From international cuisine to decadent sweet delights, the much-anticipated ‘Food Festival 2023’ is making a triumphant return to Carrickmore – and it’s set to be bigger, better and more delicious than ever.

Supported by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, along with the new sponsor, RoarRoar Dinosaur Experience, organisers, Carmen Community Initiative (CCI), is gearing up to tantalise your taste buds and entertain you in style on Sunday, October 1.

Now in its third consecutive year, Food Festival 2023 promises to exceed the remarkable turnout of 2.5k attendees in 2022.

With vendors hailing from diverse locations such as Bangor, Randlestown, Dromore, Belfast, Straid, Newtownards, Lurgan, as well as locally known vendors from Carrickmore, Pomeroy, and Omagh, the festival boasts an array of culinary delights to satisfy every palate.

In addition to the return of popular attraction Corbally Fun Farm, which features live animals, attendees can groove to the tunes of local favourites, like Aiden Scott-Browne and the popular Art Dekko.

However, the real showstopper this year is the presence of ‘RoarRoar Dinosaur Experience’, which brings these prehistoric creatures back to life after a 70-million-year hiatus.

Expect to hear their mighty roars and witness their stomping presence throughout the event. And don’t be surprised if they become ‘hangry’ and eye your meal!

Michelle Donnelly, the public relations officer of CCI and the event’s lead organiser, has encouraged everyone to come along for an enjoyable afternoon of tasty treats.

“This event is a continued opportunity for the CCI group to bring a taste of the larger towns to our local area,” she said.

“Our community and the surrounding region eagerly await this annual extravaganza as it offers a chance to savour international cuisine and flavours that might not always be readily available on our doorsteps.

“The event has been a year in planning, and will be the result of a dedicated group commitment from the Carmen Community Initiative team,” Michelle added.

“We thank our local community for their support and know that it’s all worth it – even when we might feel like a Tyrannosaurus wreck the next day.”

If the thought of indulging in pizza, chocolate, bagels, crepes, dinky donuts, burgers, South African Biltong, Italian delicacies, bacon, jams and chutneys, Lechon Cebu, churros, Korean cuisine, pickles, Thai dishes, smoothies, kettle corn, s’mores, or hot sauce makes your mouth water, mark your calendar for Carrickmore this October before these delectable delights become extinct.

For the latest updates on vendors, entertainment, road closures, and more, be sure to follow @carmencommunityinitiative on social media.

This event promises a ROARing good time for the whole family, so make sure you don’t miss out!

‘Food Festival 2023’ will take place on Sunday, October 1, from 1pm to 5pm at Main Street, Carrickmore.

Convenient on-street parking will be available.