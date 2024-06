THE passing of a cherished student ‘who was loved by everyone’ has left a profound impact on those who knew him.

Tributes have been paid to Matthew Brolly, 26, from Mountjoy who died on Friday.

Staff from the STEP class in Omagh’s South West College, where Matthew was a student, said he ‘lit up’ the college with his smile and sing songs.

Advertisement

In a statement, they added, “Matty always had a twinkle in his eye. He just loved the craic and the ongoing jokes of putting people in the bin or getting the sack just lightened our day.

“Matty enjoyed a sneaky wee sweet and a Coke Zero and was delighted when lasagne was on the menu. He would entertain us with a sing song with his gorgeous wee voice – Little Mix will always remind us of him.

“He would love telling us about his dog Bailey and the antics he would get up to and Matty was always interested in what we did at the weekend and asked how our family members and our pets were. He was such a kind young man, loved by absolutely everyone and will be deeply and sorely missed.”

Matty was a dearly beloved son of Arlene and Mark, cherished brother of Jordan, a much-loved grandson of Billy and Florrie Brolly and a dear nephew and cousin.

Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Matty will be held in Mountjoy Presbyterian Church today (Monday) at 1pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu if desired to Muscular Dystrophy Campaign made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors on 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh.