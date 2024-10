A Tyrone GAA legend whose father’s life was saved by a defibrillator back in 2018 cut the ribbon on one of two new life-saving installments in the Carrickmore area earlier this week.

Conor Gormley was part of a group of community members that gathered to unveil a new defibrillator station located near McCanns Concrete on the Whitebridge Road, on Monday evening.

However, if, like sometimes appeared to be the case in his prime, Gormely could have been in two places at once, he would also have been on the Tiroony Road, where his scissors would have been slicing through another piece of fabric stretched in front of a second new defibrillator, situated close to NC Tractor Spares.

The charge to get the life-saving technology put in place was led by Tursallagh Community Association.

More specifically, it was spearheaded by Association Secretary Michael Grogan, who, after his father took a heart attack a few years ago, began thinking hard about the life-and-death difference having access to a defibrillator can make when catastrophe strikes.

“My da took a heart attack in 2016. He woke me from his bed, told me he wasn’t feeling well, then went onto his work.

“When he went to the hospital, they discovered he’d suffered a cardiac arrest. He got a stint in and he is okay, but it just made me think. How far away is our nearest defibrillator? Would it not be better if everybody was no more than two miles from their closest? That’s what sort of started it.”

He added, “We would like to thank the Crockagarran Windfarm Community Fund for their contribution of £1,800, we were one of seven projects to receive funding from Crockagarran Windfarm Ltd, which is a subsidiary of ESB.”

Michael’s father, Mickey, was part of the crowd that assembled on Monday to celebrate the opening on the new defibrillator sites. Also pleased with the instalments were the volunteers from Termon Community Responders.

‘Delighted’

Speaking with this newspaper, a spokesperson from the group said, “We are delighted to see two new extra defibrillators distributed throughout the community. When a defibrillator is required, every second counts. Having one close to your home can make a big difference. So thanks to Tursallagh Community Association”

They then explained what you should do in the case of a medical emergency that might require the use of a defibrillator.

“First, you ring 999. They will tell you the nearest defibrillator on the grid and give you an access code, if one is necessary, They will then notify us, so we will hopefully be on our way to the site of the emergency as well.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to learn CPR. That is very important. The earlier you start, the better. We do basic training for any group who wish to educate members on basic life-saving skills. Get in touch.”

There are currently nine operating members volunteering with Termon Community Responders, with seven more awaiting their NIAS training.

“That isn’t bad, but we need more. Just like the defibs, more is better. If you want to join us, get in contact via our Facebook page.”