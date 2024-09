A TRACTOR and vintage car run took place on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the passing of nine-year-old Ronan Wilson from Kildress who was killed last September when he was struck by a vehicle whilst on holiday with his family in Bundoran.

All monies raised at the event will go to Air Ambulance NI and Kildress Health Matters, two causes that are close to the Wilson family’s hearts.

Speaking of the event, Ronan’s father Dean said, “I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to all those who attended and took part and who made it happen.

“It’s hard to believe it has been a year since we lost Ronan, however, the support we have received has really helped us carry on through the darkest moments.”

Dean described Ronan as a “special boy” who was the glue holding his class and the U10 Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA team together.

For Dean and Ronan’s mother Emma, this tribute was a way to thank the many people who have stood by them over the past year while celebrating the life of their beloved son.

“The past year has been incredibly tough,” said Emma.

“Seeing the other kids go back to school without Ronan was heartbreaking.

“He should have been there with them.

“Ronan was the heart and soul of his class.

“He always made sure no one was left out, whether it was at school or in the playground.

“He was such a good boy.”

Paying tribute to the overwhelming support the family has received from the local community over the past year, Emma said, “So many people have helped us and this weekend was about thanking them in some small way.

“We want people to have fun and remember Ronan.

“Even before we returned from Bundoran after Ronan was killed, people were helping.

“They prepared the house for the wake and funeral, and we’ll never be able to thank them enough.”

“We have had friends visit every day, or a couple of times a week, just to check in on us. There are so many little things that mean the world to us.”

Serge Kelly from County Sligo has since been charged with causing the nine-year-old Kildress boy’s death by dangerous driving.