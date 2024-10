Last week marked the end of an era for many as St Malachy’s Hall in Edendork was demolished, almost a quarter of a century after it initially closed its doors.

‘Edendork Hall’, as it was affectionately known by locals, was designed by the late Fr Austin Eustace and built in 1963.

Throughout its most active years, the hall hosted such iconic performers as The Dubliners, Christy Moore, Tom Jones, as well as an endless list of stars from the showband era, and many local theatre and musical productions with the Dungannon Musical Society.

Earlier this year, planning permission was granted to build a primary school on the site.

Local Councillor Malachy Quinn said that this planning process had been ongoing for a number of years.

“Anyone who has stepped foot in the current Edendork Primary School will know that they are in desperate need of a new building,” said the local councillor.

“Whilst it’s sad to see such an iconic building go, it’s good to know that the land it stood on will be used for a new school which will ultimately enhance the community.

“It will have a positive impact on local traffic and will most certainly be a safer area for local children to attend school.”

Councillor Nuala McLernon described the hall as a ‘significant building’ and said she is ‘sad’ to see it go.

“Edendork Hall was a significant building for many of us in the community,” she said.

“I remember attending many events in it throughout my childhood.

“I danced at my first Feis there as a child and my mother often attended the bingo over the years.

“It was a great place for the community to come together throughout many difficult times in the past.

“But as sad as it is to see it go, its going to make for a better future with a new school for the children of Edendork.”

The application to build the school was submitted in 2020 and was met with six letters of objection.

A report brought before the council at the time claimed that the hall was of ‘significant architectural and historic interest’. However, following a consultation with the Department for Communities’ historical environment division, the significance of the building was deemed not to be of any special architectural or historical interest to justify it being listed for consideration.

Back in June 2022, Mid Ulster District Council granted planning permission for the local primary school to develop a new build on the site of the historic hall, and earlier this year, Education Minister Paul Givan announced a series of new build and extension and refurbishment projects for schools across the North that were proceeding to construction as part of his department’s £254 million capital funding allocations for 2024-25.

On Monday, many locals took to social media, sharing images and videos of the iconic hall as it lay in ruins, following its demolition, with many concerned locals describing it as a ‘sad day’ for the Edendork and wider Dungannon community.

Further comments described the demolition of the building as ‘a shame’, whilst others recalled many happy memories in the iconic building throughout years.