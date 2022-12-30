EDGE staff raise £12,000 for four local charities

DUNGANNON-BASED engineering firm, EDGE Innovate, has recently donated an impressive £12,000 to four local Northern Irish charities.

Funds raised by the employees of the firm, via weekly donations, were presented to the Southern Area Hospice; Charis Cancer Care; Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI); and Mid-Ulster Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (MACP).

Damien Hillen, who is the Southern Area Hospice Services director of development, praised the generosity of staff at the firm. He said, “We can do a lot of good with £3,000; it really means a lot to us, especially in these times.

“It will pay for 24 hours of complete nursing care for 14 patients at the hospice at Christmas.

Adrian Donnelly, who is the EDGE Innovate marketing manager, said they were ‘delighted’ with the fundraising effort.

“A massive thank you to all our colleagues who continue to support these local charities on a weekly basis,” he said.