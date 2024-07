A coffee morning organized by the team at St Patrick’s Hall, Strabane, successfully raised almost £1,000 to maintain the defibrillator located outside the local facility.

The funds were used to install a new battery, ensuring the life-saving equipment is ready for emergencies. Speaking after the new battery was installed, one of the organisers, Paul Boggs commented, “It’s great to see this vital piece of emergency medical equipment back in action following a spell of it being out of a state of readiness. “In recent years the community pulled together to purchase the defibrillator and have now again helped to ensure it is back in working condition. We don’t wish to see this equipment being used, but it provides a level of reassurance that it is in the local community and available if needed.”