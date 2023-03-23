Fantastic turn out for careers fair in Strabane

ALMOST 500 students turned out this week, for the second of two careers fairs being held by council’s Labour Market Partnership.

The first fair was held earlier this month at the Foyle Arena and this week, the scene was Melvin Sports Complex.

Eighteen exhibitors from a range of occupational areas attended the careers event, which provided a very useful platform for students to explore potential career opportunities and pathways.

Advertisement

Students were also given the opportunity to interact with the various career sector exhibitors, ask questions and even had the opportunity to take part in a range of hands-on activities.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Sandra Duffy, said the event had been a great success. “We have some wonderful companies based here in Strabane, Derry and across the north west… This is a fantastic talent base of young students keen to study and work in the north west. Events such as this provide the perfect opportunity for employers to connect with young people before they begin making their career choices to ensure they have all the information they need to make informed decisions, taking into account all the opportunities available locally.”