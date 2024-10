THIS weekend saw see the return of the popular John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival in the Old Cross Arts Centre in Donaghmore.

The festival is dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of legendary traditional musician, John O’Neill, and welcomed a blend of familiar faces and new talent from all over Ireland.

It was hosted by local singer-songwriter, Malachi Cush, with a line-up which included Sean Keane, a multi-instrumentalist who is renowned for his unique and penetrating voice and captivating talent.

Joining Sean was Máirín Brown and Brendan Browne from the Galway band Backwest.

The show was opened by Brookeborough man, Brian McGrath, a gifted piano and banjo player who carries a stunning knowledge of the ‘old music’ with a distinctive sound that reflects the 1920s-piano style, accompanied by accordion player, Darren Breslin from Lisnaskea.

On Saturday, musicians of all ages and abilities were invited to attend a range of workshops for children and adults where they were tutored by international performers in singing, whistle, piano, flute, guitar, accordion, concertina, fiddle and banjo.

On Saturday evening, John O’Neill’s granddaughters, Niamh and Ciara McCrystal, opened the evening for Lúnasa, one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music.

On Sunday, the festival closed with a session in Hayden’s Bar in Pomeroy.

Festival goers also enjoyed an exhibition featuring the latest artwork from local artist Jim McKee entitled ‘Keeper of the Flame’ at the Old Cross Arts Centre throughout the weekend.