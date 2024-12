AN Omagh-based foodbank is stepping up to support families and individuals this Christmas by distributing food hampers to around 600 people.

Organised by the REACH Foodbank, part of the Life Triumphant Church on Market Street, the hampers are valued at £45 each and contain essentials for a Christmas dinner – minus the turkey.

Items include vegetables, stuffing, potatoes, gravy mix, Shloer, chocolates and crisps.

Advertisement

Pastor Graham McElhinney, who leads the initiative, highlighted the growing demand for support this year, stating, “We still have people coming in to the foodbank daily who are struggling to make ends meet and with the extra stress people feel at the festive time, families and indiviiduals are feeling the pressure.”

Working alongside local charities, churches, and groups such as Women’s Aid, Action for Children, and First Housing, REACH Foodbank receives lists of those in need and collaborates to ensure the hampers are delivered to the right households.

Set up ten years ago, REACH Foodbank operates daily to provide essential support, also linking individuals with other resources through initiatives like Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s ‘Pathways out of Poverty’.

To donate to the Christmas hamper appeal, contact Pastor McElhinney at 07718 915435 or visit the foodbank between 12pm and 2pm daily. Drop-off points for donations are also located in shops across Omagh.