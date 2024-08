PRIMARY school children from the Fountain Street area of Strabane have been enjoying a multitude of fun activities this summer, thanks to the local community association.

The youngsters attending the summer camp have been taking part in games, crafts and various other activities, which this year included horticulture, community safety and multicultural events. There was also a trip to the Eclipse Cinema in Lifford to round off a great fortnight of activities.

The summer camp was organised by Fountain Street Community Development Association, via its Neighbourhood Renewal Project funded by the Department for Communities.

Project coordinator, Aodhan Harkin, said he would like to thank everyone who made the scheme a success.

Mr Harkin said, “A special warm word of thanks is extended to Melmount Extended Schools Cluster via their kind Youth Intervention funding which made the event possible and to the facilitator for delivering the various activities, Shannon Lynch, assisted by Cadán Keenan and two young local girls from the area, Lola-Mae McKane and Kyra Devine, who were of great help during the camp and are to be warmly commended for their volunteering.

“A special word of thanks also to Ursula Doherty and all at Strabane Community Project, for the extremely kind donation of refreshments for the camp.”

He added, “We wish to also kindly acknowledge the kind support and help of several partnership organisations who assisted us, our deepest appreciation to Strabane Health Improvement Project, Strabane Ethnic Community Association, Community Rescue Service Western District and Derry City & Strabane District Council.

“Finally, to all the children and their parents, we hope that you all had a very enjoyable fortnight at the camp and look forward to seeing you all again on Saturday, August 31 for a big fun day event to be held at Fountain Street.”