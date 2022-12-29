This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Friends of the Glens host annual walk to breathtaking peak of Bes

  • 29 December 2022
Friends of the Glens host annual walk to breathtaking peak of Bes
Friends of The Glens join organ recipients and donors ahead of their New Years Eve fundraising walk. JasMc2
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 29 December 2022
3 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY