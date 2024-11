GROVEHILL Animal Trust are thrilled to present their 2025 Calendar – a vibrant, glossy calendar that showcases some of the most adorable dogs and cats who have come through their doors this year.

Now in its 14th year, the calendar is a true celebration of the hard work and dedication of the Grovehill team, as each featured animal has since found their forever home.

Aiming to make this year’s calendar their most successful yet, the calendar is available now at just £6 and is a charming addition to any wall or a thoughtful gift for animal lovers, with every penny raised going directly to helping animals in need.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the local businesses who place ads to support our pricing costs,” said Grovehill secretary Janice Blakley.

“Without them, this calendar wouldn’t be possible.

“As Omagh’s only animal shelter, we rely entirely on the generosity of our community, and the support of the public means the world to us.

“By purchasing a calendar or supporting our events, you’re helping Grovehill provide care and a future for animals who need it most.

“Together, we’re giving homeless animals a second chance.”

Grovehill Animal Trust encourage everyone to pick up a calendar in order to help them make a different. The calendar is available now via their online shop at www.grovehillanimaltrust.org/

online-shop.

You can also pick up a copy at their charity shop on Foundry Lane, Omagh, as well as various other outlets in the Omagh area.