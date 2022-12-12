Have your say on Omagh Pride

LOCAL LGBTQ+ people and allies are invited to attend Omagh Pride’s annual meeting, which will take place this Thursday (December 15) at 7.30pm in the Strule Arts Centre.

Outgoing chair, Lorraine Montague, said that Omagh Pride had gone from strength-to-strength since its inaugural parade in 2021.

She said, “This has been an important step forward for LGBTQ+ representation, culture and visibility locally.

“The annual meeting is an opportunity for people to hear about what Omagh Pride has been up to over the last year, to give their feedback, and to let us know what they’d like to see next year so we can make it even better.

“Come along and have your say!”

Lorraine said the annual meeting was also an opportunity to get involved, including by seeking election to the committee for 2023.

She said, “We have a wide range of roles to suit different skills and abilities and we really welcome fresh ideas and energy. We would particularly welcome involvement from trans and non-binary people, and people from ethnic minority backgrounds, so we can better represent the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community locally.

“It has been an honour to be chair and co-chair of Omagh Pride for its formative years. I wish to share my sincere gratitude to all committee members and volunteers who have brought Omagh Pride so far in a short period of time.”

People can also take part online via Zoom by visiting bit.ly/OmaghPrideAGM.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Omagh Pride committee for 2023 can register their interest in advance by visiting bit.ly/pridecommittee.