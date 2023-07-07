Knockavoe’s 5K challenge raises more than £5,000

STAFF at Knockavoe School got their running shoes recently to take on a rigorous 5K challenge.

With the aim of raising much-needed funds to erect a new inclusive play park in the area, up to 60 Knockavoe staff at the school took on the challenge on June 26.

The new park idea came about following conversations between the student council and various other bodies, which identified the critical need for an inclusive facility, promoting the ‘Right to Play’.

The challenge was an immense success, with the GoFundMe page set up displaying a total of £5,645 as of yesterday (Wednesday).

An eight-week training regime, directed by local athletic coach Mark Connolly, helped get everyone in tip-top shape.

A school post on social media called the event an “incredible achievement,” praising the sheer determination and drive from pupils. Everyone who participated was offered huge congratulations and many thanks were levied towards Emma McGinn for pushing the event for the well-being of pupils at the schools.

It was hailed as “an incredible day and incredible memories.”