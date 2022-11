CAPTURING the essence of Omagh, Sean Sheridan’s new book ‘A Mother’s Tale’, has struck a chord with many of the Omagh natives – making it a hit both on Amazon and in local stores.

The book relives the stark realities faced by locals of Omagh in days gone by and is peppered with photographs of the time, for older readers to look upon with a familiar nostalgia.

Launching the book last Friday, Sean said it started as a quiet affair among family and friends which quickly grew into a bustling event, swarming with memories of the forgotten days of Omagh – memories brought to life in his book.

The book’s sales are a testament to its popularity. It has been restocked on Amazon twice and the demand for copies in the town’s Top News shop has warranted a third delivery.

Speaking to the UH about the launch, Sean said, “It was apparent from the evening of the launch that there is a huge appetite for books that focus on nostalgia from around the Omagh area.

“So many families have relatives who have emigrated but never forgotten their roots and hence the demand for any writings that will bring back memories of growing up in a world which may have been poor, but it was a much simpler time.

“I am overwhelmed by the attention the book has attracted and although it was long in the planning, the book itself was relatively straightforward to write.

“Incidentally, I was required by the English publishers to include a Glossary of Terms in the back of the book to interpret some of our wonderful sayings.”

Sean also declared that his next book will open up yet another portal into the past for readers who yearn for an additional opportunity to step back in time.

“The working title is ‘Dancing at the Crossroads,” he added.

Watch our extended interview with Sean, discussing his book in depth: