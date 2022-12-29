Little bundles of festive joy arrive for local parents

TWO Tyrone families received the best present of all over the Christmas period – a bundle of joy each!

Delighted Castlederg mum, Alaine McSorley, is thrilled at baby Aoife’s Christmas Day arrival in Altnagelvin Hospital.

She said, “Aoife wasn’t due until Boxing Day, she couldn’t resist surprising uswith an early arrival.”

Baby Aoife was born at 1.17am on Christmas Day, and she weighed 9lb 2oz.

Alaine added, “We would like to pass on our grateful thanks to the amazing midwives and staff at Altnagelvin Hospital.”

Meanwhile, to the happiness of Kirsty and Matthew Balfour from Fivemiletown, baby Albie was born at 10.10am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital (SWAH). He weighed in at 8lb 11oz.

The midwifery teams at both SWAH and Altnagelvin welcomed a total of five babies throughout the holiday season.