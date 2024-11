NFU Mutual Agents and their staff at the Strabane agency recently nominated local charities the Children’s Heartbeat Trust and the Gemma McHale Foundation, to each receive a donation of more than £3,254 from NFU Mutual’s national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

The rural insurer launched this fund, now in its fifth year, to help local frontline charities across the country. This donation has enabled the Gemma McHale Foundation to support the local community in providing resources such as bereavement counselling, relaxed kids and local children’s support with movement, Makaton and mindfulness events. The donation will help the Children’s Heartbeat Trust with its STAR programme, specifically designed for bereaved parents who have lost a child to heart disease.

Lesley Graham from NFU Mutual Strabane, said, “We’re extremely proud to have nominated the Gemma McHale foundation for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our local community including the support groups and interactions with local schools and community groups.”

Colleague Rachel Buchanan added, “The Children’s Heartbeat Trust has helped many of our customers and in particular my own family following the loss of my niece, Rosie. The money with be used to help fund the STAR programme. This programme is designed specifically for bereaved parents who have lost a child to heart disease. It offers support, friendship, and a safe place to get to know other parents who are travelling the same grief journey. The STARS programme operates across Northern Ireland at varying locations.”