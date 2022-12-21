Lotto funding brings some festive cheer to local groups

CHRISTMAS has come early for several community groups in the Omagh district who are sharing a slice of £6.8million of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The National Lottery funding is being used to bring isolated people together, making improvements to spaces to boost activities and to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people during the winter period.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Dregish Community Group, based near Drumquin. They are using a £10,000 grant to run art classes, training courses, fitness activities and festive events, to bring the local community together and reduce isolation.

Owenkillew Development Company Limited, based in Gortin, are using a £9,991 grant to redevelop part of their grounds into an outdoor activity space. This will be used for outdoor education, bushcraft and camping that will bring people together and create an area for residents to take pride in.

Omagh Early Years Childcare Centre is using a £6,995 grant to install new outdoor play equipment for the children, to support outdoor learning and improve physical wellbeing.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes, including 8th Tyrone Dromore Scout Group. They are using a £9,200 grant to redevelop a piece of waste ground into an outdoor activity area for the group. The project will also run learning and wellbeing activities for the various scouting groups who are part of this unit.

Camowen Community Anglers, based outside Carrickmore near Omagh, are using a £7,953 grant to install solar panels and make improvements to their new clubhouse which will be used to deliver environmental based programmes.

Omagh Community House is also using a £9,200 grant to support Ukrainian refugees to access services and help them connect to the local community.

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.