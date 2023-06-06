Loughmacrory and Fox Park Play Parks reopen

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has reopened the play parks in Loughmacrory and Fox Park, Drumnakilly following the completion of improvement works.

The works, which are part of the Council’s Play Park Strategy 2020-2030, will provide enhanced, accessible and inclusive facilities for all children and young people in the local area.

Speaking about the reopening of the Play Parks, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said,“I am delighted to see the play parks in Loughmacrory and Fox Park, Drumnakilly reopen following the recent works as part of the development of the Council’s Play Park Strategy.

“The provision of play opportunities is important for children’s development and to provide safe spaces where they and their families can enjoy time together outdoors.

“I look forward to the continued delivery of the Play Park Strategy throughout this new Council mandate.”

The ongoing improvement works within the Council’s play park estate contribute to its commitment to ensure our people are healthy and well physically, emotionally and mentally. It also provides our children and young people with the opportunity to connect with others and with nature.

The Council’s Play Park Strategy aims to guide the provision, sustainable management and development of play parks across the District to 2030. For more information on the Strategy, visit www.fermanaghomagh.com<http://www.fermanaghomagh.com>.