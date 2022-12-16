Marathon runners donate thousands

FOUR local runners recently ran the Dublin marathon to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance and Care for Cancer.

Paul Cairns, Paul Loane, Eamon McGrath and Seamus McAlinney presented £7,955 to the chosen charities on Thursday, December 1, following their completion of the Dublin Marathon at the end of October.

Representatives from both charities, Valerie McKinley and Martina Morris were delighted to receive cheques at the presentation event organised by the runners and their supporters at Youth Sport, Omagh.

A representative from the running group commented, “We were completing our first marathon and received outstanding advice and guidance from Peter Dolan of the ‘Run for Enda’ group.

“We also received fantastic encouragement from our families, friends and representatives of wider running community, who encouraged us during training and helped with fundraising.

“The Air Ambulance and Care for Cancer charities are very close to our hearts, and we wish to sincerely thank all those who donated so generously to our charity campaign.

“We are also very grateful to Richie Donnelly and his staff for making us so welcome at Natur&Co.”