A NEW support group in Castlederg which aims to support women going through menopause will have its first meeting next week.

Founded by the Churchtown Community Association, the ‘Pause and Share’ group aims to help support women who are going through menopause by giving them a space to talk with other women who are also experiencing symptoms.

It was established after a group of women from Castlederg completed a five-week programme to guide them on what to expect when going through menopause and also help kickstart conversations about the subject.

They are also aiming to de-stigmatise the topic.

Caroline Devine, one of the facilitators of the programme, told the UH, “The support group is aimed at supporting woman who are going through menopause.

“Menopause is not just physical symptoms; there are major hormonal changes at play which causes mood swings, anxiety, brain fog – and it’s all about what you can do to alleviate these symptoms.

“People think going through menopause is simply getting hot flushes and night sweats, but it’s much more complex that.

“The group aims to guide women and support them as they go through this time of life.”

The group will hold their first meeting on Thursday, November 2 at 7pm at the Churchtown Community Centre in Castlederg.

Meanwhile, the next ‘Thriving Through The Menopause’ transition programme is due to start on Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm in Churchtown Community Centre. It will run every Tuesday night for five weeks.

Booking for the programme is essential.

To do so, contact Caroline on 07706 682487.