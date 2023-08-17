Mobile coffee van makes generous donation to Omagh cancer charity

OMAGH-BASED mobile coffee van, Schön, has celebrated one year in business by raising £425 for a local charity close to their hearts.

As part of a special ‘everything costs a pound’ day, proprietors, Aiden and Joanne Nicholls, were able to successfully fundraise for Care for Cancer, while also helping to highlight the charity’s excellent work.

Aiden praised customers who ‘went the extra mile’ with donations for the charity.

Advertisement

Located in Campsie, Care for Cancer provides information, advice and practical support to individuals and their families who have been faced with a cancer diagnosis.

“We have all had family members affected by cancer who have benefited from Care for Cancer, so we just wanted to give back,” Aiden said. “It was nice to see so many customers who could also relate, and who donated generously to the cause.

“With everything on the day costing a pound, our customers truly went the extra mile with their generosity.”

Aiden and Joanne presented the £425 cheque to Care for Cancer last week.