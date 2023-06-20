Omagh Palliative Care Unit receives £3,200 donation

FAMILY and friends of a late Fivemiletown woman who received ‘impeccable care’ at the Palliative Care Unit at Omagh Hospital have donated more than £3,000 in her memory.

The Western Health Trust said the generous donation, totalling £3,200, in memory of Sharon Coote will go towards improving the care for patients in the Palliative Care Unit.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Sharon’s family said, “We wished to raise funds in appreciation of the impeccable care Sharon received by the compassionate and caring staff in the Palliative Care Unit.

“This is the total amount of donations received from family and friends in lieu of flowers in Sharon’s memory. We are very grateful for their kindness and generosity and to be able to present a cheque for £3,200 to Sister Thelma Graham for the Patients Comfort Fund.”