Omagh pianist to perform at ‘Together For Creeslough’ concert

A POPULAR Omagh pianist, who lost her sight in the Omagh bomb atrocity 25 years ago, will be taking part in an upcoming concert to thank those involved in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy.

This Monday (January 30), Claire Bowes (née Gallagher) will be joining a star-studded line-up of musicians of all ages in the ‘Together For Creeslough’ concert at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.

Organised by Joe Gallagher of Joe Gallagher Entertainments, Strabane, the idea for the one-off event was inspired during a conversation with Irish pop star, Brian McFadden, whose father, Brendan, is a native of Creeslough.

Ten people were killed following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough on the afternoon of Friday, October 7.

Claire will be accompanying the children’s choir that will be made up of pupils from the local schools.

“We’re delighted that Claire will be playing on Monday night,” Joe said. “Claire has shown great courage and strength after sustaining life-changing injuries in the Omagh bomb in 1998.

“Our ultimate aim is to give the people of Creeslough and surrounding towns a sense of hope through Monday night’s concert.”

‘Together For Creeslough’, co-hosted by Clannad’s Moya Brennan and Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, will also feature performances by Brian McFadden; Keith Duffy; Brian Kennedy; Mickey Joe Harte; Lisa McHugh, and The Whistling Donkeys.

“It’s unfortunate that it takes a tragedy to bring everyone together,” Joe added. “But we didn’t want the opportunity to pass without doing something for the people of Creeslough, and those that helped them in their hour of need.”

Tickets for the event sold out within hours of going on sale on December 17 of last year.

Doors will open at the Aura Leisure Centre on Monday at 7pm, and the concert will get underway at 8pm.