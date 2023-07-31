Omagh woman speaks of how rewarding job in social care can be

IN life, there are a lot of things we take for granted, until such times as we require them.

Some professions where, until you find yourself needing their expert help, their presence seems to blend into the background of life.

Social care workers fall into this category, the ‘incognito’ workers that play a valuable part in helping those who need it most in the community, with little recognition.

Maggie Conlon is a long-standing social care worker, and one of the faces of a new ‘Making a Difference’ campaign – an initiative highlighting the vital contribution that she, and 38,000 other people like her, make in Northern Ireland.

The campaign is delivered by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council, and stresses the value of social care, encouraging people to choose it as a career.

“I love the smile on their faces when you walk through the door,” said Maggie.

“And the people that we help are so glad to see us.”

Maggie, who works as a social care worker for Lakeland Community Care in Omagh, recalls how she first began working in the profession.

“I first got a job in social care work when my children came along, thinking I would only work there for a year or two, until I found something else.”

But, 26 years later, Maggie still works in the caring profession – a testament to the worthwhile nature of the role.

“I remember the job being very different to what I expected it to be,” she continued. “It’s such a rewarding job to have, and it fits perfectly with my lifestyle.

“My job varies a great deal, and each day can be different – you never know what to expect in the moments when you open the front door to someone’s home.

“Some people could need full personal care, or simply just help with their medication,” she added.

Maggie also outlined how social care workers help people to remain living in the comfort of their own homes, rather than being moved to a caring facility.

“A service which can be priceless to many,” Maggie continued.

“You build personal relationships with people, and you go home feeling good that you’ve helped at least one person that day.

“I find the palliative care calls the most rewarding, because you are offering support and respite to the patient’s family during a difficult time.”

Maggie feels that social care work doesn’t get the credit it deserves, and has encouraged people to consider it as a career.

“It’s such a worthwhile job, but nobody seems to be drawn to it,” she said.

“Home help is never mentioned in schools or even suggested as a potential career option, but I totally encourage people to give it a go because it’s such a brilliant job.

“You can see the difference on people’s faces when you lend them a hand… and that aspect of the job is lovely,” Maggie concluded.